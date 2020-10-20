Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,131 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $73,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,591,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

