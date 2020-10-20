Citigroup Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 87.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

