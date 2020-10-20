City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHCO. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.38.

CHCO opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

