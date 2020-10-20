Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, Vebitcoin and Upbit. Civic has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $871,734.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, ABCC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io, GOPAX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

