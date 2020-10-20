Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $250.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.