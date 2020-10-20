Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.13.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

