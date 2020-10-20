Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.13.
NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.10.
In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.