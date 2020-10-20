Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit