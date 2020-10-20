Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

