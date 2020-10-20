Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €4.40 ($5.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.08. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

