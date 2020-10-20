Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.63. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

