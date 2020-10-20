Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CODI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

