COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

