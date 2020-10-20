CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

