Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,865.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,521.49 on Friday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,637.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1,508.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,482.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.5848817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $1.341 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.