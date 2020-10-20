Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.