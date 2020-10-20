Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of Continental stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
