Credit Suisse Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,210.74.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,335.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,281.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,082.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

