CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00009209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and Ethfinex. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1,877.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitfinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.