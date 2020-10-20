Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Tops $36.69 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,351,433,722 coins and its circulating supply is 100,630,841 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

