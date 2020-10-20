DA Davidson Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $31.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

NYSE NCR opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

