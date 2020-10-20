Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.