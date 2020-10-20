Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.
DDAIF opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
