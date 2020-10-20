Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.83 ($103.33).

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) stock opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.84. The company has a market cap of $614.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.74.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

