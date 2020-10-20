Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

