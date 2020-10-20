eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,303. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.