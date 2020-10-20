Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.14 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.