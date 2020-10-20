El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $113.39 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $112.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $433.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.51 million to $436.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $452.39 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $466.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

LOCO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.50. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 108.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

