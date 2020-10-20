Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.41.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

