Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

