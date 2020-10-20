Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.68.

NYSE EQR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

