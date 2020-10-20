Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.