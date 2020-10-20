Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.98. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

