ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.11.

EXLS stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ExlService by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

