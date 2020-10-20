Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $56,792,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.