Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

