FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FORM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.70.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.