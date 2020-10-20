Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($11.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBRX shares. Truist started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,030. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

