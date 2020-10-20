Friendz Trading Down 15.7% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $271,968.83 and approximately $74,328.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,155,845 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

