FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FRPH stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.66. FRP has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 3,400 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $150,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 894 shares of company stock worth $37,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 45.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FRP by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FRP by 43.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FRP by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

