GenesisX Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $20,779.75 and $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,854,792 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

