Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

