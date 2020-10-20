GMB 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,539.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. GMB has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $25,539.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.