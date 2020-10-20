Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $611.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

