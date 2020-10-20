Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €325.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €258.88 ($304.56).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €284.10 ($334.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €274.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €242.54. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

