Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.23 ($167.33).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €154.85 ($182.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €151.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.59.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

