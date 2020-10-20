Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
