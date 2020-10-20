Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

