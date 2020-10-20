Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 213.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

