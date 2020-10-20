Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

GRAY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,873. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

