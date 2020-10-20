HackenAI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.