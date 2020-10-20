Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 13,350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 569.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 141,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,286. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.