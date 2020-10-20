Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in NIKE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 85,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

