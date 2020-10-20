Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.19. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

