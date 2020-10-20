Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.00. 43,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

